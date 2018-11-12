Baby Food and Drinks Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demand and Research Report 2023

Market Definition:

The growing concerns regarding contaminated products and their effect on children, especially products concerning the newborns, are surfacing rapidly. Escalating working women population and increasing childbirth rates, both have boosted the growth of the baby food & drinks market globally. With China scrapping its one-child policy, the sale of baby food & drinks is projected to experience a surge. High nutritional value and chemical-free constituents of the product will attract the attention of mass consumer towards the product line during the corresponding period. The Asia Pacific is believed to be the most attractive market for nutritional baby food & drinks. China and Japan will witness higher growth rate in baby food & drinks market. Dynamic lifestyle and increasing disposable income of the consumers in these countries have given an uplift to this market.

Market Scenario:

The growth of the premium baby food products is also growing at a higher rate in developing countries, which is supporting the sales growth of baby food products. Consumption and production of infant formula are identified to be high in the U.S., Australia, and China. Players have established their production unit in these countries, and they keep competing in terms of product quality and prices.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global Baby Food and Drinks Market: Abbot Nutrition (U.S.), Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), Beingmate Group Co. Ltd (China), Nestlé S.A (Switzerland), Danone (France), Mead Johnson Nutrition (U.S.), and Danalac (Switzerland).

Segments

The Global Baby Food and Drinks Market is segmented into type, form, and packaging.

On the basis of the type, baby food & drinks market segmented into baby milk, baby cereals & dry meals, baby meals, finger foods, baby drinks, and other baby foods. Among all, the baby cereals are dominating the market followed by baby drinks due to availability of various flavors in these product category.

On the basis of the ingredients, it is segmented into dairy, fruits & vegetables, grains, and meat. Among all, the dairy segment holds the major market share due to its wide range of product applicability including infant formula.

On the basis of the packaging, it is segmented into can, box, sachet, mason jar, bottle, and other packaging types. Among all, the box segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of Meat Substitutes.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region holds the major market share in Baby Food and Drinks Market followed by North America. The consumption of Meat Substitutes in countries like India, Brazil, and China is anticipated to grow due to high birth rate in that particular countries. However, North America will witness s slow growth rate due to the low birth rate in the U.S. and other North American countries as compared to other regions. European countries, especially the U.K, Germany, and France, have boosted the market growth at a global level. In addition to providing essential nutrients to the infants, some baby food & drinks also improve the body’s metabolism as they are often fortified with vital ingredients.