PLC Splitters Market Moving Towards a Brighter Future in Near Year 2025

6th November, 2018- PLC Splitters Market demand is expected to be high over the forecast period on account of increasing developments in IT and telecommunication industries. PLC stand for planar lightwave circuit and is a recent technology. Earlier, fiber optic splitters were based on fused biconical taper (BPT) technology. PLC is a more recent technology where waveguides are fabricated using lithography and a silica glass substrate. These splitters are known to offer accurate and even splits with minimum loss.

Development in fiber optics field has transformed different ways of transmitting data over long distances with minimum loss and are immune to electromagnetic inferences. Such favorable characteristics are expected to further enhance market demand in the future. Innovation and technological advancement have resulted in overall cost reduction and consumer awareness which in turn is expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period. Increasing information transmission need with greater fidelity is expected to drive overall industry demand in the future. PLC splitting is one of the most popular means of new cabling and upgrades. The growth of online marketing among the population has resulted in an increase in internet speed. This technology has played a significant role in achieving this response time. Rising demand for 3G/4G network globally is expected to augment industry over the forecast period. Overall industry development has helped emerging economies including India, Philippines, South Africa, and Brazil to establish well- developed IT infrastructure and outsourcing sectors.

Key players in the Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) splitter market are Corning, Prysmian, Sterlite technologies Yangtze fibers and Fujilura Limited. Other companies include Reflix photonics, Fiberon Technologies, Shenzhen Technologies and Finisar Corporation. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to play a key role in PLC splitter industry in order to acquire latest technologies, face competition and increase market share. In 2014, Corning Inc. acquired Samsung’s fiber optic business. The acquired company has manufacturing facilities in South Korea and China. Further, acquisitions are also expected to increase in the telecom industry with an objective to hold the network assets. Verizon is expected to acquire XO communications network by 2017 with an aim to improve its growing cellular operations.

