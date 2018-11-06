Automotive Communication Technology Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 6, 2018: The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increase in vehicle production and government mandates regarding the active and passive safety of vehicles. In addition, the increasing investment in infrastructure, construction activities, and increasing sales of luxury vehicles are also projected to drive the market growth in this region. Some of the major restraints for the global automotive communication technology market are high complexity and less reliability of electronics architecture and higher cost per node with the increase in communication nodes in a vehicle.

In 2017, the global Automotive Communication Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Communication Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Communication Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Robert Bosch

Toshiba

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Infineon

Renesas

ON Semiconductor

Microchip

Continental

Cypress Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Xilinx

Melexis

Elmos Semiconductor

Vector Informatik

Intel

Maxim Integrated

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

FlexRay

Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

Ethernet

Market segment by Application, split into

Economy Vehicle

Mid-Size Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

1.4.3 Controller Area Network (CAN)

1.4.4 FlexRay

1.4.5 Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

1.4.6 Ethernet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Economy Vehicle

1.5.3 Mid-Size Vehicle

1.5.4 Luxury Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Communication Technology Market Size

2.2 Automotive Communication Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Communication Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Communication Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

