Eliminate the hassle of packing and stay organized with packing cubes

Packing cubes were well received by the market, especially by travelers for their ability to facilitate some aspects of bag packing like staying organized and making good use of all the available space in a bag. They definitely come in handy and are quite cheap.

With three cubes at about 3 x 10 x 14 inches in size you can easily pack 5 pairs of pants, 3 sweaters, 3 blouses, 2 yoga pants, 3 t-shirts, 4 tank tops, 7 pairs of underwear, 6 pairs of socks and on top of that a pair of shoes, a scarf, hat, gloves and toiletries.

They save a lot of space for sure. Although the exact year and originating source couldn’t be identified they were definitely made as an alternative to the old-style bags with built-in separators that are too universal and don’t suit the needs of every user.

