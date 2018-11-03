Antriksh Diamond Officers Enclave – A Project for the Government Employees for Their Own Residence by Antriksh Group

The Antriksh Group is one of the renowned firms for high-quality real estate properties throughout India. It has developed30years of trust completing more than 55 projects. The focus of the group is on the enhanced and elegant apartments with the high-quality construction.

The group has designed a new concept for government officers or employees in Delhi, named Diamond Officers Enclave. This concept offers officers enclave residential, officers enclave officer spaces, officers enclave shops, assisting in fulfilling the dreams of the people.

The project has the features of the Master Plan Delhi 2021. The possession of the1BHK, 2BHK,3BHK, and the 4BHK residential apartment can be captured from the range starting from 31.9 lakhs only. This rate provides with all the appearances that can hard to achieve with this amount.

The location of the project is full of the advantage as it has a quick connectivity to the IGI airport, universities, metro stations, and nearby shops of the local market. The process of becoming a member of the Diamond Vaikunth Officers Enclave has started and can be avail anytime.

The online website of the Diamond Vaikunth Officers Enclave provides with the information booklet of the project which ensures each and every detail. This project is crowded with the amenities like the clubhouse, 3 tier security, 24*7 power back and rainwater harvesting. The kids are also entertained with the zone of the playing area for kids improving their stamina and brain activities.

Upon purchase of their dream home, the people of the society not only uplifts their individual value but this assist in the overall development of the country in terms of civic, economic and social. So, lets spread the word on the project of Diamond Vaikunth Officers Enclave for the benefit the individual and the community.

