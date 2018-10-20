Global Biosurfactants Market is estimated to reach $2,889 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2024. Biosurfactants are surfactants that are produced by microorganisms. They are capable of reducing surface and interfacial tension by using same mechanism as chemicals surfactants. Owing to their unique properties, they are being used in a wide range of applications including, metallurgy, mining, petrochemicals, cosmetics, and many others. They contain high biodegradability, solubilization of low solubility compounds, low toxicity, and effective to increase biodegradation. Moreover, increasing awareness of environmental pollution have significantly influenced the R&D on advanced products of biosurfactants for cleaning of organic and inorganic contaminants.

The global biosurfactants market is driven by factors including increasing demand for eco-friendly products, rising need for substitute of petroleum based products, and increasing environment pollution. Though, lack of cost attractiveness of biosufactants would pose several challenges for the development of the market. Moreover, advancements in biosurfactant products, and increasing applications would create growth opportunities in years to come.

The global biosurfactants market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Product type segment is bifurcated into sophorolipids, sorbitan esters, rhamnolipids, alkyl polyglucosides (APG), methyl ether sulfonates (MES), sucrose esters, and others. Application segment is categorized as oilfield chemicals, food processing, household detergents, industrial & institutional cleaners, personal care, agricultural chemicals, textiles, and others.

Based on geography, global biosurfactants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada and Mexico, whereas, Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while, RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major key players operating in the market includes AkzoNobel, BASF Cognis, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Jeneil Biotech Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., Croda International PLC, Urumqi Unite Bio-Technology Company Limited, MG Intobio Co., Ltd., Cargill, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG, among others.

