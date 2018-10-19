Global Biotechnology Market: DNA Sequencing is Anticipated to Grow with Lucrative CAGR

According to this study, biotechnology market size to keep up the strong yearly development rate of 10.9% from USD 403.8 billion in 2017 to 2025. Trust that in the following couple of years, the industry’s showcase size will be extended, we expect that the market size will achieve 721.6 billion by the end of 2025. This industry analysis is a cumulative effort of paid primary interviews through paid data resources, industry veterans, and in-house consulting team with around 15+ years of industry experience. The actual study is of around 240 pages and provides detailed qualitative insights based on industry’s growth potential, market drivers, barriers, future opportunities, key players’ market strategies and thorough competitive landscaping.

Additionally, the report likewise covers strategic analyses such as Porter’s five forces, regulatory framework study, PEST analysis, leading companies’ market share (value %), and value chain analysis will also be included which will help you to take strategic decision with respect to this market. In addition to that along with the final deliverable, a detailed section will be provided which will highlight the different approaches that were followed along with a detailed list of secondary sources that were referred during the course of market estimation process.

Biotechnology is defined as the use of living organisms or their products for the specific commercial purpose. Rising research & development activities coupled with favorable government initiatives to promote this field drive the market significantly during the study period. In addition, a significant decrease in pricing of DNA sequencing has increased the number of key players investing in this market further, augmenting the industry growth. For example, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute, the cost of genome sequencing has decreased significantly due to the Human Genome Project, and advancement in technologies. Additionally, demand for synthetic biology is also increasing especially in developed regions which provide a healthy platform for this market growth to great extent. On contrary, the high cost of biopharmaceuticals coupled with the strict regulatory environment has been acknowledged as a major restraining factor for this industry.

Key Takeaways:

• Tissue regeneration segment achieved the highest share, accounted for more than USD 75 billion in 2017. This segment refers to the method of combining biological active molecule with scaffold/cells into functional tissue

• Biopharmacy accounted for the highest share which covers preventive and therapeutic medicines derived from naturally present living organisms with the use of recombinant DNA technology

• Among the different applications, the bio-industrial segment is considered to be the lowest revenue generating application. It comprises the study of enzyme manufacturing products and marketing players.

• North America and Europe collectively accounted for the maximum share of the global industry, more than 70% share. Increasing research and development activities coupled with growing demand for effective pharmaceuticals drive the regional growth

• Asia Pacific region is pegged to register a 15.6% growth rate in terms of value.

• Biogen, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Merck, and Novartis AG are some of the prominent players in this market

Our research study on global biotechnology market explores:

In-depth Technology Segment Analysis of Market into

– PCR

– NanoBiotechnology

– DNA Sequencing

– Fermentation

– Tissue Regeneration

– Cell-Based Assay

– Others

In-depth Application Segment Analysis of Market into

– Bioservices

– Biopharmacy

– Bioindustrial

– Bio-agriculture

Regional Context: Biotechnology market size and trends in

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (France and Germany)

– Asia Pacific (India and China)

– Middle East and Africa

– Latin America

– Rest of the World

The Competitive Landscape: A detailed analysis of key players based on their market performance, revenue share, expected market strategies over the next 8-10 years. Companies are profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

– Biogen

– AstraZeneca

– Abbott

– Merck

– Novartis AG

Value Proposition of Report:

• The proposed study answers several important questions for stakeholders, primarily which industry segments to focus on in the next three to five years for prioritizing investments

• The report presents a macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• The study provides a thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of region and country-specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

