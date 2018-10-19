Data Center Logical Security Market worth $3.2 Billion by 2019

The report “Data Center Logical Security Market by Solutions Types (Threat and Application Security Solutions, Access Control and Compliance, Data Protection Solutions), by Services Type, by Data Center Type, by Vertical, and by Regions – Forecasts and Analysis 2014 – 2019”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Browse 46 market data tables and 74 figures spread through 180 pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Center Logical Security Market by Solutions Types (Threat and Application Security Solutions, Access Control and Compliance, Data Protection Solutions), by Services Type, by Data Center Type, by Vertical, and by Regions – Forecasts and Analysis 2014 – 2019”

The Data Center Logical Security Market is estimated to grow from $2.1 billion in 2014 to $3.2 billion in 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2014 to 2019.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=169970115

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

The global data center logical security market is classified majorly into solutions, namely Threat and Application Security Solutions, Access Control and Compliance, Data Protection Solutions. The service segment is further categorized into security consulting services, and Managed Security Services. The global data center logical security market is also further classified on the basis of data center type i.e. mid-size, enterprise, and large.

High growth in the adoption of cloud computing, virtualization and increasing security concern of curtail data are some of the key factors that are fueling the growth of the data center logical security market. However, availability of low cost, substitute software solutions and, low awareness of solutions and its benefits are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market. However, increasing numbers of new data center and high economic growth in emerging economies including India and China offer new growth opportunities for the market players.

As of 2014, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global Data Center Logical Security Market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2014 to 2019. A number of factors including development of new data centers and increasing security requirement of data in various booming sectors such as BFSI, Government and Public are stimulating the growth of the data center asset logical security market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cisco (U.S.), IBM (U.S.) and MacAfee (Intel Security) (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies (U.S.) is some of the key players in the global data center logical security market.

To know more about Data Center Logical Security Market:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-logical-security-market-169970115.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441