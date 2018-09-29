Dr. Wesley Chapman enables podiatrist cure in Family Foot & Leg Center – East Naples (Wound Care Center)

New foot and leg clinic in Naples, Florida provide intensive care of Dr. Wesley Drew Chapman

Naples, FL – September 14 – Dr. Wesley Chapman is enabling podiatrist treatment for patients in Florida at the Family Foot & Leg Center (FFLC – Wound Care) of East Naples. The podiatrist is available to cure patients with the need for immediate care at the Tamiami Trail East Suite of the Naples city in Collier County. The downtown, and Naples beach adjacent Family Foot & Leg Center assist patients Monday through Friday from 9am till 5pm.

Dr. Chapman is an American Heart Association (AHA) trained and certified podiatrist with several active years in research and treatment of patients. The certifications of Dr. Chapman also include Ohio Podiatric Medicine training in 2011 and Advanced Life Support from AHA since 2010. Researches are closely related to case studies and reviews of the leg conditions, including joint dislocation, cell carcinoma of the foot, and the Symposium Poster Presentation. The podiatrist is certified as a DPM, and AACFAS. With years of training and research into foot and leg, Dr. Chapman has been attending to intensive patient care issues in FFLC in the region. Specialist in podiatric surgery, the podiatrist in Naples, Florida has 7-years of expertise, including foot pain, bunion, and athlete’s foot.

The Family Foot & Leg Center pioneered advanced Bunionectomy – painless and scarless. The clinic has a rich legacy of history in Florida having practiced the collier county surgery for the first-time. Dr. Chapman’s addition to the expert panel of FFLC podiatrists only emphasizes the benefits of seeking podiatrist treatment from the center. Many have considered revisional surgeries from the foot & leg center specialists and have been hugely benefited. We see a lot of patients not satisfied from their first-time reconstructive surgeries having approached us and were pleasantly surprised by our treatment. As a result of impressive patient reviews, we are consulted by a lot of local people and have got great support from them. To know more about the podiatrist’s specialization and reviews, please visit http://www.naplespodiatrist.com/our-doctors/