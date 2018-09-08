Find Reliable Company for Machined Metal Parts to Enhance the Performance of Your Machines

It is necessary to change the damaged or worn out parts of the machines over a period of time to enhance their functionality and performance as usual. At such times it is important to lookout for the best quality machined parts that are designed and tuned suitable for the machine. The Lions industries is one company that brings you the best quality machined metal parts ranging from medium to high volume complex components that are suitable for different machines used in various sectors like agriculture, automotive, oil and gas, lawn and garden and other industries. The company has more than 36,000 sq ft manufacturing space to bring out quality machine parts with the help of expert engineers and production teams on time and free of any defects. Moreover, they also offer customised machine parts according to the specifications of the clients at a very competitive price. The company offers materials like stainless steel, carbon steel and alloys, brass, copper, bronze and aluminium to produce the machine parts as per the client’s requirements.

Lion industries is also expert in manufacturing CNC turned parts ranging from 10 mm to 300 mm in diameter. They machine parts from bar stocks, hot forgings and castings. They ensure high precision in the machine parts that are made according to the customer specifications with excellent surface finish that undergo 100% gauging and visual inspection before being dispatched to the client. They have the process capability for CNC turning, drilling, grinding, milling, sheet bending, hot forging, zinc plating, powder coating, parts assembly, heat treatment and many more that are manufactured as per the ISO standards. The company has the best equipment list like milling machines, centreless grinding, band saw, conventional lathe, hot forging machines, thread cutting machines etc to bring out quality machines suitable to the clients need. They also have the best inspection material like digital mitutoyo micrometer, digital mitutoyo verniers, height gage with surface plate, bore gages, standard radius gages etc that help in determining the precision and quality of the machines before being dispatched to the customers.

Lion industries lay a special emphasis on quality and implement ISO compliant quality systems like FEMA, PPAP, SPC, process control and also advanced quality planning to ensure that they surpass the expectations of the customers. You can place an order online and get a free quote from Lion industries that assure best quality in competitive rates.

Address:

Lion Industries

B-XXIX-97, St. No. 1, Daba Road

G.T. Road

Ludhiana

Punjab

141003

INDIA

+91-161-5015556

+91-9888214005