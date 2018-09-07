Coromandel International Leads $356 Million India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market by 2027: TechSci Research Report

According to TechSci Research report, “India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Research Report By Fertilizer Type, By Application, By Crop Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2027”, water soluble fertilizers market in India is forecast to surpass $ 356 million by 2027, predominantly on account of rising popularity of water-soluble fertilizers in horticulture and ornamental crops. Government aided programs to promote the use of micro irrigation technologies in India are escalating the demand for water soluble complex fertilizers in the country. Moreover, increasing demand for micronutrients along with developing trend of utilizing customized complex fertilizers is contributing to the rising demand for water soluble fertilizers across India.

High presence of clay in the soil in western and southern regions of India makes the land difficult to cultivate, thereby raising the requirement for water soluble fertilizers to increase the yield. Therefore, West India and South India are the major demand generating regions for water soluble fertilizers in India. Although, prices of water soluble fertilizers are high in comparison to conventionally used fertilizer grades, government subsidies are promoting the use of complex water-soluble fertilizers in India. Initiatives to encourage the utilization of micro irrigation technologies along with increasing fertigation applications to counter nutrient deficiency among crops, are the major factors shaping the water-soluble fertilizers market in India. Moreover, numerous water-soluble fertilizer manufacturers are planning to expand their production bases in order to reduce dependency on imports for specific grades of water soluble fertilizers.

Coromandel International is the market leader in water soluble fertilizers market in India backed by its large product portfolio, strong distribution network, high customer reach and good quality international grade product offerings. “Over the next ten years, high efficiency of water soluble fertilizers is likely to increase their demand for better crop production in India. Moreover, they are easy to use and are considered necessary for healthy cultivation of crops as they provide essential nutrients to the soil. Further, government support and rising trend of customized fertilizers is further expected to steer growth in the market in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market By Fertilizer Type, By Application, By Crop Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2027” has evaluated the future growth potential of water soluble fertilizers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India water soluble fertilizers market.