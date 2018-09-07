Composite Coatings Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments 2025

Composite coatings are protective layers applied to substrates such as steel, concrete, or metals. They provide excellent corrosion protection and waterproofing. Composite coatings offer protection against fire, heat, corrosion, and harmful radiations. Different layers of composite coatings include adhesive treated substrate, primer, base coat, and top coat. The construction industry is one of the common end-user industries of composite coatings. These coatings are typically used to protect steel from corrosion in the building & construction industry. Composite coatings are used as intumescent and thermal barriers on concrete and other materials.

Commonly used composite coatings are light in weight; as a result, they help improve fuel efficiency. Besides construction, other industries that employ composite materials are manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and oil & gas. Composite materials are coated on various substrates with the help of technologies such as laser melt injection, electroless plating, brazing and others. Composite coatings have attractive properties such as uniform coating thickness, accuracy, and consistency.

Rapid expansion in automotive and aerospace industries is the key factor driving the global composite coatings market. Anti-corrosion properties of composite coatings are also anticipated to drive the global composite coatings market. Growth in population and rapid industrialization are major factors boosting the composite coatings market in emerging economies. Attractive growth opportunities offered by the oil & gas industry is expected to propel the composite coatings market in the near future. Technological innovations in processes such as piping system, and downhole tubing systems are anticipated to augment the composite coatings market. Composite coatings are used in coating airframes in aircraft. They are also used to coat wind turbine blades. Increase in awareness about renewable energy is estimated to augment the consumption of composite coatings.

Based on application, the global composite coatings market can be segmented into transportation, oil & gas, building & construction, marine, and metal forming. In terms of technology, the composite coatings market can be classified into laser melt injection, electroless plating, brazing and others. Others segment can be sub-segmented as laser cladding and electrochemical. Composite coatings contain resin and fiber. Commonly used resins include epoxy, polyester, polyamide, and cyanate ester. Fibers can be categorized into glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fibers.

