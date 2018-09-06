Jaewon is one of the leading company in the field Korea

There is JAEWON in the center of the fourth industrial revolution for the bright future of mankind. Our company is a technology innovative Company that specializes in the development & production of robots and precision stages for manufacturing. Our main product, precision Stage, is a precise measuring instrument that is used for precise positioning of objects in LCD, LED, OLED, AMOLED display and semiconductor manufacturing process and various inspection processes. Not only plays a key role in improving quality and productivity, but is also used in precision machinery such as 3D rigs for optical, medical, and broadcasting applications.

As a result, we have succeeded in localized development such as possessing 10 patents in high-precision manual stage, motorized stage, Precision Motorized Linear Stage Korea, super-slim motorized stage, etc., and we are not only supplying to big companies in Korea, but also exporting to leading companies in Japan and Europe.

In addition, we are the leading company in the field of small Precision Position Stage Korea and actuator. We have the best technology and professional manpower in production, design and processing technology. In particular, our QC team was established as a quality management engineer trained through rigorous self-training courses and earned ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications.

The challenge and passion for becoming the best technology company in the world will always be with the mutual growth of our customers, and please keep an eye on the growth as a world-class company, and expect for your constant trust. Thank you

Super slim X-Axis

Part Number MA-B-C

• A :Axis

• B : Table size

• C :Height

Product Features

• Super slim Auto Stage

• Increase accuracy

• We can provide other customizing Products

• Minimize backlash & Precision design

• Selectable servo or step motor

In order to grow into the world’s leading company in this sector, we have established a research center with development engineers, and are committed to developing original technologies.