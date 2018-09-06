Avishya.com Revives Indian Handloom By Taking It Digital

Avishya.com was born out of a passion for beautiful Indian ethnic wear… Sarees, Salwars, Dupattas, Fitted Garments, Fabric, Jewellery & Accessories. The mission is to democratize access to the timeless style and beauty of India’s Handcrafted products. It is founded and spearheaded by Mr. Jawahar Singh & Ms. Kalaivani Sadagopan. A portal that offers a pleasurable browsing & shopping experience to customers who are looking to buy top quality handmade products inspired by the rich & eclectic cultural heritage of India. Avishya started with the vision to build a ‘best-in-class’ online platform that would bring together & showcase the stunning handcrafted products produced by the finest artisans, weaving societies, brands & designers across India.

Indian weaving traditions have existed since time immemorial and have been a representation of the many unique sub-cultures within the country. With motifs, patterns, and techniques of woven textiles changing every few hundred km, they have given face and identity to the people of each region. Despite Indian handloom being at the centre-stage of world fashion, our Indian weavers are faced with gripping poverty that forces them to run away from their villages and give up their craft.

Mr. Jawahar Singh, Co Founder, reiterates “After meetings with multiple weavers, wholesalers, designers, brands and a few industry experts, we realized that there were very few avenues for these highly skilled weavers and artisans to showcase and market their fine products. The available platforms like handloom fairs / craft exhibitions conducted from time to time by trade councils and quasi government bodies (with their limited resources) were barely able to showcase the beauty and multiplicity of weaves, textures, and techniques originating from hundreds of weaving clusters and artisans from across the country.”

He added “Why not create a platform on the internet which can bring together in one place the finest handcrafted merchandise made by Indian weavers, artisans, and craftsmen? Why not offer consumers in India and around the world the option of browsing and shopping for these products from the comfort of their living rooms and bedrooms? With its worldwide reach and easy access, a world class online platform could be the perfect solution for creating a sustainable living for these fine artisans & weavers. Thus the Avishya story began…”

Being time consuming and labour intensive to produce, handloom sarees & textiles have largely been patronized by affluent women from traditionally wealthy families. While this has been the situation in the past, the growing number of qualified working women within India and in International markets (diaspora) presents a large and untapped opportunity for handloom products. A majority of these customers are not exposed to or familiar with the rich variety and unmatched beauty of Indian handloom products. In India, Avishya’s markets are across all major metros, mini metros, tier 2 & tier 3 towns. Internationally its reach covers most of the Indian diaspora with our major markets being the US, Canada, UK, Gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand. Since its launch in Feb 2016, Avishya has been growing steadily and have received fabulous ratings and heart-warming comments from the customers.

Avishya.com brings the World of Beautiful Indian Ethnic Wear in your palm where you can choose from 10,000+ products at one beautiful destination. Traditional Handloom & Fashionable Handcrafted Sarees; Stylish Salwars, Dupattas, Stoles; Trendy Ethnic & Indo-western Kurtas, Anarkalis, Tunics, Skirts; Stitched Blouses & Unstitched Blouse Material; Handcrafted Jewellery are available. The website showcases the best of Indian weaves ranging from Andhra Khadis, Baluchari, Banarasi, Bandhani Saris, Bengal Weaves to Kanjivaram, Subhasini, Silk Cotton, Orissa Weaves and sources directly from the producer (weaver, weaving society, loom co-operative). In addition to a wide range of products Avishya also offer value added services like Fall & Peko, Blouse Stitching & Salwar Suit Stitching. Every product featured on Avishya has been evaluated and handpicked by the Sourcing & Merchandising Team after a six yard quality test to make sure the customers get only the finest quality products when they buy at Avishya.

Website- https://www.avishya.com/