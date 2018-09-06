Australia Air Purifiers Market to Reach $ 44 Million by 2023: TechSci Research

Increasing health risks related to airborne allergies coupled with rising demand from commercial and industrial sectors to drive Australia air purifiers market through the forecast period

As per a recent voice of customer survey published by TechSci Research, functionality of an air purifier and recommendation by a doctor, family or friends were identified as the most influencing factors while purchasing an air purifier. As of 2017, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, two in nine Australians are reported to have asthma and 31% of the asthma patients have been diagnosed with other chronic respiratory conditions. Thus, rising adoption of air purifiers in order to prevent the risks associated with airborne allergens is expected to drive Australia air purifiers market.

According to a TechSci Research report, “Australia Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, Australia air purifiers market is projected to reach $ 44.3 million by 2023 on account of various factors that are increasing adoption of air purifiers such as increasing pollution levels and rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases. Moreover, introduction of new technologies like plasmacluster technology, along with high demand for air purifiers across commercial and industrial sectors is further likely to aid the growth of Australia air conditioners market over the course of next five years.

Among regions, New South Wales dominated the country’s air purifiers market with more than one-fourth of the volume share in 2017. This region is expected to generate a significant demand for air purifiers and remain dominant during forecast period as well. Dominance of New South Wales can be attributed to rising penetration of air purifiers and high acceptance of new technologies in the region as compared to other regions of Australia. On the basis of filter type, Australia air purifiers market can be broadly categorized into HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, HEPA, Ion & Ozone, electrostatic precipitators and other filters. The HEPA + Activated Carbon segment dominated the market in 2017 as they provide highly efficient air purification as compared to other filter types.

Homedics Australia Pty. Ltd., Inovaair Australia Pty. Ltd., Philips Electronics Australia Limited, and Andatech Pty. Ltd. are some of the leading players in Australia air purifiers market. “Rising number of households and commercial & institutional establishments, along with increasing discretionary income of the population is propelling the demand for air purifiers across Australia. Moreover, introduction of portable air purifiers and their easy availability across online sales channel would further steer growth in Australia air purifiers market in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Australia Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of Australia air purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the Australia air purifiers market.

