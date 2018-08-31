Lubricants Market By Type, Product Type| Trend Analysis and Forecast Up To 2024

Worldwide Lubricants Market is mainly segmented on the basis of application, product type and by region/country. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, industrial, marine and others. By product the lubricants market is segmented into industrial lubricants which include Process Oils, Metal Working Fluids, Commercial Automotive Lubricants are Hydraulic & Transmission Fluid and Consumer Automotive Lubricants.

The global lubricants market is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate in the future years owing to increasing demand from industrial machinery and automotive industry. The escalating demand for grease in industrialized nations to continue smooth functioning of machinery is anticipated to boost more investment in global industrial lubricants market. On the other hand, increasing demand for low viscosity fluids in automotive sector is expected to further enhance the demand of lubricants in the future years.

The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the world’s major integrated oil and gas companies are operating in this market, which account for the major market share in the global lubricants market. List of companies active in this market are: ExxonMobil Corporation, BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Sinopec Limited, Petrochina Lubricant Company, Total S.A., BASF SE, FUCHS Lubricants, and Lukoil Oil Company. The report includes market size estimation and forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (million tons) from 2017 to 2023.

Other companies of the lubricant industry are also considered for the competitive landscape of the market. Amsoil Inc., Blaser Swisslube AG, British Petroleum, Buhmwoo Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd., Castrol, Idemitsu Oil & Gas Co. Ltd., Kendall (Phillips 66), Lukoil Oil Company., Nippon Oil, Pennzoil, PetroChina, PetroFer Chemie, Petrobras, Petronas, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Valvoline, Zeller+Gmelin Corporation etc