Heparin Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Heparin Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Heparin Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Heparin.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Heparin Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Heparin Market are The companies covered in the report include, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Leo Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Fresenius SE & Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter International, Aspen Holdings. The global heparin market was valued at USD 8.99 billion in 2016 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% over the forecast period to reach to USD 13.44 billion in 2023.

Heparin is a sulphur containing polysaccharide, used as an anticoagulant in the treatment of thrombosis. Heparin is an injectable blood thinner that primarily prevents the formation of blood clots and is produced in the body by basophils and mast cells. Moreover, it is used to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction and unstable angina. Heparin is usually stored within the secretory granules of mast cells and released only into the vasculature at sites of tissue injury. The global heparin market witnessed lucrative growth over the past few years owing to rising heart diseases and rapid lifestyle changes around the world.

Globally, the heparin market is growing steadily due to increasing incidences of coagulation disorders, substantial growth in the number of the people suffering from diseases like venous thromboembolism (VTE), deep vein thrombosis and heart diseases. In addition, the considerable rise in the prevalence of the obesity is also expected to support the global growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory framework across different regions and side effects of the porcine heparin are likely to limit the global growth of heparin market. A heparin market is expected to experience adoption of synthetic heparin by leading players in the industry. With adoption of synthetic heparin, the global market is anticipated to augment the opportunities for the leading market player in the industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, Technological advancement and rising demand for heparin also expected to escalate growth in this market over the forecast period.

The report segments the global heparin market by type of product, route of administration, application, end users and regions. Product segment includes unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) and ultra-molecular weight heparin (UMWH). Route of administration segment comprises IV injection, subcutaneous injection. The application segment includes clinical trials, medical devices and disease treatment, with the end user segment comprises hospital, blood and steam banks and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia pacific, North America and ROW are considered to be the prominent markets for heparin, whereas Asia pacific is expected to be the largest geographic segment growing at a CAGR from of XX% over the forecast period. On the other hand, North America dominated the global market and registered as the highest revenue generating region in 2014. The growth heparin market in North America region is attributed to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure; increasing number of medical tourists and large number of surgical procedures conducted in the country.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of heparin globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of heparin market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in heparin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Heparin Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the Heparin market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Heparin market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the heparin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

