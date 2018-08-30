Heilind Asia Will Exhibit at Booth NO.4 in Jakarta IOT Business Forum

From 28th to 29th August 2018, Asia IoT Business Conference and Exhibition will be held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Mega Kuningan in Jakarta, Indonesia. Heilind Asia will exhibit at Booth NO.4; together with Alphawire, 3M, Switchcraft, PEM, Panduit, Molex and TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia will display the IOT products and solutions onsite.

Jakarta, Indonesia, August 26, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – From 28th to 29th August 2018, Asia IoT Business Conference and Exhibition will be held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Mega Kuningan in Jakarta, Indonesia. Heilind Asia will exhibit at Booth NO.4; together with Alphawire, 3M, Switchcraft, PEM, Panduit, Molex and TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia will display the IOT products and solutions onsite.

Asia IoT Business Platform (AIBP), with the strong support from the local governments, telecommunication companies and enterprises in key verticals, provides a neutral platform for solution providers to engage relevant stakeholders who are interested to explore and adopt Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT). With over 7000 attendees participating in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, China and Myanmar editions up to 2018, the event will return for the fifth year in a row to Jakarta.

Heilind Asia will display the latest electronic components and solutions, including but not limited to Alphawire, 3M, Switchcraft, PEM, Panduit, Molex and TE Connectivity to visitors. With the world’s fourth largest population of more than 260 million, 133 million internet users and number of mobile connections of 389 million, the market potential for IoT in Indonesia is enormous. Heilind Asia is optimistic about the Indonesian market and aims to bring more customers the professional services.

As authorized distributor for more than 100 world leading manufacturers, Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

