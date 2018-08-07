Wound Care Management Devices Market Report 2023

According to the report “Global Wound Care Management Devices Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the Market was worth USD 20.13 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.8%, to reach USD 24.26 billion by 2023.

Due to the fast evolution of market in the usage of wound closure devices, medical device companies which are about to launch new innovative tools will be awarded with great benefits. Traditional wound care & closure and advanced wound care & closure products are used to treat acute and chronic wounds. Chronic wounds are difficult to heal, which take considerable time to heal and are costly to treat. Advanced wound care & closure products are rising as a standard solution for treating chronic wounds.

Wound management devices treat external wounds, while dressings, compression and negative pressure wound therapy aid the body innate ability to heal skin, surgical and chronic wounds. Devices used for tissue management help stop bleeding, close surgical incisions and prevent the scarring of internal tissue. Wound closure devices hold together tissue long enough for the body to develop scar tissue. Wound and tissue management devices are essential to individuals who lack a properly functioning circulatory system and who have a decreased ability to induce blood coagulation or an inflammatory response.

Global Wound Care Management Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

• Introduction

• Advanced Wound Management Products

• Surgical Wound Care

• Traditional/Basic Wound Care

By Type of Wound:

• Introduction

• Chronic Wounds

• Acute Wounds

• Surgical & traumatic wounds

• Burns

By End User:

• Introduction

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Care Settings

