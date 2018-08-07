Vaccine Adjuvant Market Trends 2023

Vaccine adjuvants market comprises of veterinary and human adjuvants which are used to increase the efficiency of vaccines. Vaccine adjuvants are accredited with assisting to boost the immune response in the host post-vaccination. Immunologists and infectious disease specialists are in covenant over the advantageous uses of adjuvants in vaccines today, particularly as a means to decrease the number of doses, surge the probability of a continuous immunological response and decrease the overall prevalence of disease.

Vaccine Adjuvant Market was worth $579.46 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 10.8%, to reach $967.66 million by 2023.

The immune response to vaccine antigens have been improved with the use of adjuvants since decades. They recover the body’s immune reaction and frequently allow for lesser amounts of a deactivated virus or bacteria to be used in a vaccine. However, more than one adjuvant may be present in the final vaccine product.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are more incidence of communicable and zoonotic diseases, growing focus on vaccination programs by numerous government bodies, and rising focus on enhanced and long-term immunization beside current and emerging diseases. Additionally, growing R&D expenditure as well as attainments, associations, and agreements by companies is another major factor driving the growth of this market. Side effects of adjuvants and high toxicity adjuvants are few restraints for the market.

The global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented on the basis of type into Aluminium Salts, Tensoactive Adjuvants, Adjuvant emulsions, Bacteria derived Adjuvants, Liposome Adjuvants and Carbohydrate Adjuvants. Based on route of administration, the market is divided into oral, intradermal, subcutaneous, intranasal and intramuscular. The market is bifurcated on the basis of mechanism of action into active immuno stimulants, carriers and vehicle adjuvants. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2018.

KEY POINTS OF TOC :

Market Segmentation

By Type

• Aluminium Salts

• Tensoactive Adjuvants

• Adjuvant Emulsions

• Bacteria derived Adjuvants

• Liposome Adjuvants

• Carbohydrate Adjuvants

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intradermal

• Subcutaneous

• Intranasal

• Intramuscular

By Mechanism of Action

• Immuno Stimulants

• Carriers

• Vehicle Adjuvants

