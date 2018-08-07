The increasing number of genetically transmitted diseases to fuel the Middle-East & Africa Genetic Testing Market growth

In September 2018, the renowned company Myriad launched RiskScore to reinforce the hereditary cancer test myRisk. RiskScore determines the chance to get breast cancer by analyzing their genome order of the ladies. Increasing proportion of the aging population and also the rising awareness regarding the potential advantages of genetic testing is one among the essential reasons for the increasing scope of the genetic testing market. The increasing awareness concerning the prevalence of genetic diseases is predicted to contribute plenty to the expansion of the market.

The marketplace for genetic testing in the Middle-East & Africa is $ 3.45 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $ 4.76 Million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.649%. Important technological advancements within the field and established nature of customer-friendly genetic testing are the explanations behind the market growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

The cancer genetic testing section of the market is estimated to steer the regional Genetic Market within the forecast period. The marketplace for screening the new-born and estimating the likelihood of incidence of diseases is predicted to expand. Genetic testing to screen the new-born for potential future diseases is anticipated to expand massively within the period forecast until the end of 2021. Diagnostic testing to see if a patient could be a carrier is also projected to own a massive rate of growth.

Genetic Testing has enabled the simple identification of diseases like cystic fibrosis and hemophilia, and is helping various patients in leading their normal life style. The outstanding factors similar to the growing incidences of hereditary and genetically transmitted diseases and unexpectedly increasing proportion of the geriatric population are the other vital reasons behind the high projected growth of the market.

Geographical Segmentation:

On the idea of geography, the MEA Market is classified and examined as major regions of the middle -East and Africa. The growing recognition regarding the genetic testing services in a number of the urban areas within the countries of the region acts as a key reason fueling the market growth.

Some of the major companies in the Middle-East and Africa genetic testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Abbott Molecular Inc., AutoGenomics Inc., Celera Group, ELITech Group, BioRad Laboratories, PerkinElmer Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Transgenomic Inc. and Applied Biosystems Inc.

