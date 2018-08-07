Safety Glasses Industry-Price, Market Outlook, Share and Demand Forecast 2025

Safety Glasses Industry Report Provides Machinery, chemicals, sparks or metal fragments can damage eyes irreparably, Safety glasses help keep eyes safe out in the field, on construction sites, in labs and in any other place where eyes may come in contact with foreign materials. Safety eyewear must conform to a higher standard of impact resistance than regular eyeglasses, which optical professionals sometimes call “dress eyewear.”

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/594197 .

This report focuses on the Safety Glasses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2017, the global safety glasses market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global safety glasses market is valued at USD 829 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1057 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% between 2017 and 2023.

Complete report on Safety Glasses Market report spread across 151 pages, profiling 24 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/594197 .

Currently, 3M, Honeywell and Scott Safety(Tyco) are the leaders of safety glasses industry. In most of the segment countries, 3M and Honeywell both occupy the majority of market share.3M is a global leader. The sale of 3M was 32.76 million pairs, and the company holds a sales share of 18.23%.

Safety glasses are mainly used for manufacturing industry, construction industry, oil & gas industry, chemicals industry and mining Industry. Construction industry is the most important application. In 2017, construction industry application holds 29.15% of the consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Safety Glasses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2023, from 830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Safety Glasses Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

3M, Honeywell, Scott Safety(Tyco), DEWALT, Radians, MCR Safety, Gateway Safety, Kimberly-Clark, MSA, Carhartt, Pyramex, Boll Safety, Lincoln Electric, Yamamoto Kogaku, RIKEN OPTECH, Uvex Safety Group, Miller, Caledonian Optical, ArcOne, Wiley X, Riley, Doris Industrial, X&Y and New DaChun Eyewear

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polycarbonate Lens

Plastic (CR39) Lens

Trivex Lens

Glass Lens

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Manufacturing Industry

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemicals Industry

Mining Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Order a Copy of Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/594197 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Safety Glasses Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Safety Glasses Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Safety Glasses, with sales, revenue, and price of Safety Glasses, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Safety Glasses, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Safety Glasses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Safety Glasses sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: info@orianresearch.com

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/13281002/