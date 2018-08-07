Piezoelectric Devices Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast to 2023

Piezoelectric Devices Global Market Key players Analyzed in Report:

The prominent players in the Piezoelectric Devices market are Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), PI (Germany),Piezosystem Jena (Germany), Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany), Mad City Labs, Inc. (U.S.), APC International, Ltd. (U.S.), CeramTec (Germany), Noliac A/S (Denmark), Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Piezoelectric Devices market.

Piezoelectric Devices Market Global Market – Overview

Piezoelectricity is the ability of certain materials to generate an electric charge in response to mechanical stress. Piezoelectric materials have a unique characteristic of reversibility which allows them to exhibit direct as well as converse piezoelectric effect. While exhibiting direct piezoelectric these materials generate electricity when stress is applied, whereas during converse piezoelectric effect these materials generate stress when electric field is applied. Piezoelectric devices are useful within many applications which involve production and detection of sound, generation of high voltages and electronic frequency and microbalances. These devices are also used in scientific techniques which involve atomic resolution, scanning tunnelling microscopes, and atomic force microscopy.

Many industries such as Oil and Gas, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical & Healthcare, and Energy & Utilities are adopting Piezoelectric Devices Market to save costs and meet the requirements of specific applications. Piezoelectric actuators provide with benefits in terms of speed, size, reliability, resolution and vacuum compatibility. Various other applications of piezoelectric actuators include in healthcare industry for micro-actuator medical tools for invasive surgery, and in automobile sector as micro-gripper to manufacture high-temperature diesel injector valves. These are the key factors driving the growth of piezoelectric devices market.

Piezoelectric Devices Market Global Market – Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application: Sensors, Transducers, Energy harvesting, Motors and High voltage actuators.

Segmentation by Vertical: Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical & Healthcare, Communication among others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Piezoelectric Devices Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Piezoelectric Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is currently dominating the Piezoelectric Devices market due to high investments in research and development and increase in the application areas of the Piezoelectric Devices. The market in APAC comprises of developing economies such as China and India which are increasing the adoption of Piezoelectric Devices in portable electronics technology and communications industry. Europe is placed at the second spot in Piezoelectric Devices market whereas North America is expected to adopt Piezoelectric Devices for advanced medical solutions and surgical tools.

Industry News

June 18, ISL Products International Ltd. launched PZ-94 piezoelectric loudspeaker.

The company launched its new PZ-94 piezoelectric loudspeaker which has an average sensitivity rating of 82 db. The loudspeaker is well tested and reproduces voice in 450 Hz to 20 KHz frequency range. This loudspeaker is widely used in MRI suites, medical devices, transportation modes, industrial products and department of defense applications. The loudspeaker also produces ultrasound in sonar systems.

June 18, New Scale Technologies partner with Opton Laser to distribute their devices.

Opton Laser signed an agreement with New Scale Technologies, for the distribution of piezoelectric-based micro-motion modules. These modules have built-in controllers to integrate M3 microstages and actuators into hand-held and portable instruments which enable smaller, smarter imaging systems, scientific instruments, medical devices and aerospace and defense systems.

May 17, Piezo Kinetic acquires Channel Technologies Group’s ceramic division.

Piezo Kinetics Inc. announced its acquisition of CTG’s ceramic division. The CTG’s ceramic division manufactures piezoelectric ceramics for medical, energy, defense and commercial maritime industries. The goal of the acquisition was to expand Piezo Kinetic’s overall capabilities to help customers growing needs.

