Pet Medication Market Competitive Analysis 2016 – 2023

Pet Medication is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease, disorder and injury in pet animals. The U.S. pet medication market is majorly driven by changing socio economic and cultural factors that have led to domestic pets being regarded as member of family. This in turn increases pet owner’s spending from innovative and specialized premium product and grooming expenses to medication drugs. Moreover, with the increasing trend of nuclear family and increasing disposable income the ownership of pets among middle class family is growing exponentially. The increasing number of pet owners and their growing concern towards pets, in turn is also expected to boost the U.S. pet medication market. However, the rising incident of pet allergy and increasing prices of pet medications products acts as restraining factor for the growth of pet care market. In addition, strict government regulations regarding pet ownership also hinders the growth of U.S. pet care market.

The United States federal agency regulates the manufacturing and distribution of drugs and medications that are prescribed the veterinary animals. Veterinary prescription drugs are labeled for use only by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. All veterinary prescription drugs must be properly labeled when dispensed. A complete label should include all the information set forth under the section on Basic Information for Records, Prescriptions, and Labels.

The U.S. pet market has been segmented on the basis of pet type, type of medication and type of disease. On the basis of pet type the market is categorized into canine care medications, feline care medications, fish care medications, bird care medications and others pets. The canine care medication segment held the largest share in the U.S. pet medication market and is anticipated to experience a constant growth during the focus period. The rise in the number of canine owners and high spending on canine care, coupled with high adoption rate of canines for companionship and for security purpose is expected to further boost the demand for medications for canine care.

The canine care medication market is followed by feline care medication market. On the basis of type of disease, the market can be segmented into parasite prevention and control (flea, tick, heartworm, etc.), cancer, pain management, behavioral health, diabetes, heart health, ear care and allergies. The parasite prevention and control segment held the largest share during the forecast period. Parasite attacks and itching problems is the most common problem of the pet animals. Merial’s Frontline Plus and Nexgard are the market leaders for the parasite and control drug. On the type of medication, the U.S. pet medication market can be segmented into antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, opioid pain relievers, steroids, antiparasitics, behavior-modifying drugs and sedatives and chemotherapeutics. The antiparasitic drugs held the largest share in this segment. These products are intended to prevent, repel or kill internal or external parasites such as intestinal worms, intestinal protozoans (Giardia, etc.), heartworms, fleas and ticks. Chemotherapeutics is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the U.S. pet medication market during the forecast period of 2015-2023.

Some of the major companies participating in the U.S. pet medications market include Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Ceva Sante Animale, Novartis Animal Health, Elanco, Merial, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis and others.

