OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab Makes Oral Appliance for Sleep Apnea

Dentists and orthodontists can order custom, high-quality elastic mandibular advancement appliances for treating obstructive sleep apnea from OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab.

[North Lauderdale, 08/07/2018] – OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab helps dental practices provide a safe and adjustable oral appliance treatment for patients with obstructive sleep apnea — a potentially serious sleep disorder associated with diabetes and heart disease. The laboratory produces dental appliances that fit the patient well for optimum health benefits and comfort.

A Non-Invasive Sleep Apnea Treatment

OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab accepts orders for elastic mandibular advancement (EMA) appliances — a simple, non-invasive, and patient-friendly treatment for sleep apnea and snoring. The appliance, which looks and fits like a retainer, gently pushes the lower jaw forward. This, in turn, moves the tongue forward as well and increases airflow while the patient sleeps.

The oral appliance’s 2 mm-thick bases cover both the upper and lower arches. This helps prevent unnecessary teeth movement and keeps the lower jaw pushed forward. The elastic straps, meanwhile, allow the patient’s temporomandibular joints to remain relaxed and able to move.

Moreover, the EMA appliance’s straps come in three different lengths to adjust how much farther the lower jaw is pushed. The different lengths also ensure the EMA appliance meets the different needs of each patient.

Fast Turnaround Time and Guaranteed Fit

OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab promises its dental practice partners an average turnaround time of seven business days or less. The fast turnaround time, however, does not take away from the product quality.

The company’s expert team of lab technicians consistently produces first-rate orthodontic appliances. OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab, moreover, commits to ensuring its appliances fit patients on the first try. Its Redundant Quality Control, a series of strict quality assurance checks involving the entire team, identifies and corrects any potential issues right away.

About OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab

OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab has almost 40 years of professional experience in making high-quality, customizable appliances. Dental practice partners can order different orthodontic appliances, such as aligners, retainers, and distalizers. The Florida-based laboratory also offers 3D printed appliances and digital dentistry services. It promises on-time delivery and reasonable prices for all its products.

For more information or inquiries, visit orthodenco.com.