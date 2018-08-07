Market Data Forecast says Bioinsecticides Market worth USD 3.18 Billion by 2023

The report on ” Bioinsecticides Market by Type (Pathogens (Verticillium Lecanii, Bacillus Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, Metarhizium Anisopliae and others), Parasites, Predators, Natural insecticides), by crop type (Cereals & Grains, Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, and others), by Formulation (Dry, Liquid), by Mode of Application (Soil treatment, Foliar spray, seed treatment, Post-harvest), by Mechanism ( Mating Disruption, Suffocation, Anti-Feeding, Desiccation), & by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2018-2023)”, is published by Market Data Forecast. Global Bioinsecticides Market was worth USD 1.92 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 18.3 %.Using different farming practices, climatic changes, increasing level of pest attacks are fuelling the growth of the market. Other prominent factors attributing the market growth are the development of pest management industries and raising the demand for pest control. Technological advancement coupled with the development of innovative pesticide products is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, side effects on the usage of high dosage products, lack of awareness among customers, and strict rules and regulations by EPA are impeding the growth of the market.

Fruits and vegetable segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

The fragmentation of global Bioinsecticides Market is done on the basis of mechanism, type, formulation, mode of application, and crop type. On the idea of formulation, the market is segregated into dry and liquid. On the origin of mechanism, the Bioinsecticides Market is bifurcated into Suffocation, Mating Disruption, Desiccation, and Anti-Feeding.

Under the classification of type, the global Bioinsecticides Market is divided into Natural insecticides, Pathogens, Parasites, Predators. The pathogens sub segment from type segment is categorized as Verticillium Lecanii, Bacillus Thuringiensis, Metarhizium Anisopliae, Beauveria Bassiana, and others.

On the basis of crop type, the market is classified into Fruits, Cereals, Vegetables, Oilseeds, Grains, Pulses, and others. Based on application, the Bioinsecticides Market is bifurcated into foliar spray, Soil treatment, post-harvest, seed treatment.

North America dominated the market in 2016

By geography, the Global Bioinsecticides Market is studied in Europe, and Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East and Africa regions, North America. North America accounts the largest market share owing to growing eco-friendly farming practices.

Prominent players operating in Global Bioinsecticides Market include Koppert B.V. American Vanguard, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Isagro SpA, Natural Industries, DuPont, Marrone Bio Innovations, BioWorks, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical, Chemtura Corp, Bayer Crop Science AG, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Nufarm Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cheminova, Dow AgroSciences, Novozymes A/S, Makhteshim Agan, BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Arysta LifeScience, Monsanto, Chr Hansen, FMC Corp.

