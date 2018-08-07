Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. Works with Companies on Workplace Disputes

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc., which specializes in employment mediation, handles a wide range of cases, including discrimination, wrongful termination, Tort claims, and other relevant matters.

[Littleton, 08/07/2018] — The Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. (LADR) offers mediation services for companies in Colorado to help them resolve disputes between employers and employees. The firm brings with it years of experience to the table and a team of attorney-neutrals who have detailed knowledge of state and federal laws.

The Colorado-based firm remarks, “Attorney- employment mediator Katy Miller’s 90+ percent success rate for settling cases at mediation make Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. one of the most sought-after employment mediators in the state.”

The Need for Employment Dispute Mediation

According to Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc., employment dispute mediation refers to a voluntary and confidential process in which an employee and an employer discuss a possible solution to clear up a claim. A mediator, an impartial and independent person, helps both parties agree on a fair resolution for all.

In case the process results in a settlement, a mediator will help the parties prepare the agreement. If they do not agree on a settlement, further mediation sessions will take place until both parties come to terms.

The firm says, “Mediation in employment disputes also provides an opportunity to create or maintain relationships between employer and employee, creating the best chance for both parties to move forward without animosity or ill will.”

A Cost-Efficient Solution

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. explains that employment mediation process allows both parties to solve any disputes minus the intimidating costs of litigation. This also promotes and maintains a good relationship between the employee and the employer.

The firm says of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), “ADR is not always required by Colorado judges, but hiring lawyers for mediation and settling out of court is less stressful than a trial. Aside from the anxious anticipation of the outcome, both parties to a civil dispute benefit from reducing the anxiety created from climbing on the witness stand and being subjected to cross-examination.”

About the Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc.

The Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. is a team of attorneys experienced with dispute resolutions. The firm has a range of services that deal with different disputes that could negatively affect an individual, a family, or a company.

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. handles cases like discrimination, contract issues, sexual, racial or other harassments, wrongful termination, and other relevant matters. Visit https://www.ladrmediation.com/ today.