Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market Projected To Grow at a CAGR of 11.2%, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2023

Global Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market – Overview

Dental problems are one of the most common problem across the globe. Dental diagnostic and surgical devices are medical devices used to identify the nature or cause of a certain problem, usually related to a medical condition. Dental diagnostic devices are now a days got a huge attention due to their involvement in the forensic sciences.

The Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market is driven due to rising number of patient suffering from tooth decay, oral cancer, tooth erosion, tooth sensitivity, gum disease, & many other and increasing awareness about hygiene.

The global dental surgical & diagnostic devices market owing to the presence of huge patient population suffering from periodontitis, increasing number of dental surgeries and rising geriatric population. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (2014), 80% of adults, aged 20 – 64 have had dental caries in their permanent teeth of which 26% of adults have untreated decay. Rising healthcare expenditure, continuous development in the dental devices and treatment, and well developed healthcare sector has fuelled the growth of the market. Furthermore, high intake of drugs, changing lifestyle, poor dental hygiene, and increasing healthcare expenditure also contributed in the growth of the market. However, poor reimbursement policies for medical devices and high cost of devices and treatment may slower the growth of the market.

Top Players:

A-dec Inc.

Carestream Health

Danaher

American Medicals

Dentsply Sirona.

Ivoclar Vivadent Pvt. Ltd.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

Global Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for dental surgical & diagnostic devices is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of Mobile Health appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The global dental surgical & diagnostic devices market is experiencing extreme competition due to major companies are focusing on the development of new and advances devices to overcome the disadvantages of present available devices. Some major has adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances for the growth of the market.

For instance, in February 2016, Nobel Biocare launched a new product named NobelDesign. It is an efficient and intuitive software for the computer-aided design of NobelProcera dental restorations. By combining advanced CAD tools with access to a wide range of NobelProcera restorations, NobelDesign will help dental professionals offer a greater range of superior prosthetic solutions to patients.

In April 2016, Straumann acquired 51% residual ownership of Neodent (Initially it had acquired 49% of the residual during June 2012) This deal augments Straumann’s presence in the tooth replacement sector in the Latin American region and Brazil, which is the second largest market for implant dentistry.

Moreover, in July 2016, Align Technologies has get into a supply agreement with Smile Direct Club to manufacture non-Invisalign clear aligners for Smile Direct Club’s doctor-directed, at-home program for affordable, cosmetic teeth straightening. This new agreement will bring Align’s manufacturing and production expertise to a new and growing segment of the adult treatment market.

With growing number of rapid developments in the dental surgical & diagnostic devices has fuelled the market growth.

