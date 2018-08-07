Adoption of livestock proliferates Global Feed Pigment market.

Feed pigments include those substances that are utilized to improve the palpability and texture of the feed of various livestock. They are used on a large scale across the globe to have a better quality meat from the livestock, by providing different necessary nutrient supplements to the feed.

The Global Feed Pigment Market was worth USD 1.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.4 %.. The increasing demand for the best quality meat around the globe is the main reasons resulting in the high growth rate of the market.

Across the globe, the consumption of meat has been on the rise in the past few years. This has subsequently increased the necessity for a better quality feed for the livestock, which allows the farmer to get the maximum yield. Feed pigments can also provide the supplementary anti-oxidants to the livestock ensuring good health of the livestock.

The increasing consciousness about the nutritive value of the feed among the farmers is also a significant driver for the growth of the market. Feed pigments are livestock specific. According to the market analysis by type of livestock, the poultry and Swine segments of the global market are found to be the fastest growing market segments. This is because of the very high demand for Chicken and Pork across many regions.

Due to the presence of many emerging farming based economies like China, Brazil and India in the regions, the Asia-Pacific market and the Latin America market are predicted to grow with the quickest pace among all the regions.

The first tier companies in the Feed Pigment market today are Royal DSM N. V., Innovad AD NV/SA, D.D. Williamson & Co., Kemin Industries, Inc., Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology Co., Ltd and Synthite Industries Ltd.

