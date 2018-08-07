Adaptive optics Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis – Adaptive optics Market, North America held over two-fifth share of the global market in 2016. Due to the massive investment in the defense infrastructure by the U.S. along with rising demand for adaptive optics applications in laser eye surgeries, U.S. accounted for the major share of North American adaptive optics market in 2016. The Asia-Pacific market will exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period. A significant increase in research and development activities associated to adaptive optics will facilitate the rapid growth of this market. In 2016, Japan held a significant share of the Asia-Pacific adaptive optics market due to wideapplications of adaptive optics in biomedical research and optical imaging.

Heavy investments in research and development are set to drive the global competitive adaptive optics market. For instance, Canon has developed the new Adaptive Optics Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope (AO-SLO) which examines eyes at a cellular level and aids in diagnosing retinal diseases at a very early stage. Some of the key players operating in this market are Iris AO Inc., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Canon Inc., Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh, Celestron LLC and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

The Adaptive Optics Market is estimated to be around $90billion by 2025. The market growth can be attributed to the varied critical applications that adaptive optics has in different sectors such as biomedical, defense and security, communication and other sectors. With technological innovations, adaptive optics components are now being designed and produced at low costs. This will contribute to the growth of adaptive optics market over the forecast period. With increase in demand for microscopy supplemented with high resolution and applications of adaptive optics in laser communications, the market will exhibit a significant growth in coming few years. Rising use of adaptive optics in retinal imaging and biomedical research operations will further fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital investment and stringent norms for regulatory compliances related to use of powerful lasers can restrain the growth of adaptive optics market.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The defense and securitysegment held the largest share of the overall market in 2016. It is predicted to maintain this dominance over the forecast period owing to vast applications of adaptive optics in surveillance and laser based missile systems along with secure defense communication systems. Consumer devices segment will exhibit the most promising growth rate in coming few years as a result of beneficial factors such as high optical quality and a low rate of power consumption.

Adaptive Optics Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Wavefront Modulator

Wavefront Sensor

Control System

Adaptive Optics Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Astronomy

Biomedical

Communication

Consumer Devices

Defense and security

Manufacturing

An extensive research study on the Global adaptive optics market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the adaptive optics market.

The longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and the market share region wise.

The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

