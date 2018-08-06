RTD Infant Milk Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2023

RTD Infant Milk Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the upcoming period. Ready to Drink (RTD) infant milk is produced from modifying cow’s milk with permeated vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and vegetable oils. Casein is the most important protein in cow’s milk and many infant milk formulas are altered to whey protein. However, with the alteration of milk formula, it differs in the nutritional value when compared to breast milk.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of RTD infant milk market includes rise in rate of infants on a global scale. Also, other factors such as packaging products in glass or tubs mainly contribute to the growth of the industry. However, the lower nutritional values compared to breastfeeding limits the market growth Based on segmentation by product, the RTD infant milk market comprises 0-6 Months and 7-12 Months. Based on segmentation by application, the market comprises Online and In-store.

Top Key Manufacturers of RTD Infant Milk market are :-

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)

Danone

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Nestle

Arla Foods

Amara Baby Food

Other

RTD Infant Milk Market by Product Type:

Goats Milk

Cow Milk

RTD Infant Milk Market by Applications:

0-6 months

7-12 months

Geographical Analysis of RTD Infant Milk Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

RTD infant milk formula also contains the necessary nutrients such as iron which is essential to prevent anemia and also enhances the baby’s growth. Other nutrients such as probiotics, predominantly reducing colic that lessens the chance of food allergies and also reduces diarrhea. On a commercial level, milk formula brands meet the nutritional requirements, safety specifications and industry norms and is thus expected to witness a staggering growth in the distant future.

Geographically, RTD infant milk market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, South-east Asia, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is expected to gain a significant position in upcoming period owing to rising population and rising rate of infancy. North America and Europe market is expected to gain a significant traction owing to demand for infant milk which are readily available. MEA market also witnesses a high growth owing to shift towards infant milk.

The key players in the RTD infant milk market include Abbott, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Arla Foods, Ella’s Kitchen, Amara Baby Food, Friso, Hero Group, Baby Gourmet, Morinaga, Meiji, Plum Organics, Nurture, Stonyfield Farm and Parent’s Choice.

