Overview of leading Field Machinery Manufacturing in Dae yong Filling System in Korea

Field Machinery Manufacturing

Lathe process

The screws are being made in this stage while internal and external diameter of each part are being cut as well

Milling process

Square, unevenness and partly plane are processed.

Cylinder Grinding Process

Exterior diameter is being trimmed as precisely as +-0.005-0.001.

Plane part grinding

Plane, groove and a right angle is being trimmed as precisely as +-0.005-0.001.

DY-05 Gel Filling Machine (Labelling+Gel filling)

Product Features Vacuum Blood Tube Machine Korea

DY-05” Gel Filling Dual Machine Labeling with two sizes: Collection Tube Machine 8,500 tubes/hr.

Available tubes Size:

a) Length/75mm x Diameter/13mm

b) Length/100mm x Diameter/13mm

c) Length/100mm x Diameter/16mm

d) Voltage: 380V 50 Hz

e).production process:

f) Alignment of empty tubes with feeding parts

g) Move for labelling machine

h) Marking of manufactured date, expiry date of product

j) Labelling

l) Automatic assembling on mound of 100 pieces for gel filling.

m) Moving 100 pieces into filling part by hand

n) Gel filling

Technology & Certification

DY-06 Vacuum CAP Assembly Machine

Product Features

DY-06 Cap Assembly Machine”: internal cap (rubber) and external cap (plastic) assembling machine

Power consumption: 0.1 kW x 3p 50Hz

Capacity of machine: 7,000 pieces/hr.

Power supply: 380V/50Hz

Size of machine: W760 X L820 X H 1,420(mm)

Net and gross weight per machine: 300 kgs/350 kg

