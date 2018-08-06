Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2018 Leading Factors, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Growth, Profits and Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, cognitive automation and machine learning to robotic process automation (RPA). This produces automation competencies that uplift business value and competitive advantages for end users.

The intelligent process automation (IPA) market is driven by high development growth in connected devices market. The increased adoption rate of automation processes to transform workplaces is also fuelling the intelligent process automation market. Although the market is growing at a rapid pace, lack of technical expertise and operational issues in the implementation of intelligent process automation software is limiting the market. The intelligent process automation market is expected to grow owing to increasing business complexity and developments in artificial intelligence solutions.

IPA comprises five core technologies namely, robotic process automation (RPA), smart workflow, machine learning/advanced analytics, natural language generation (NLG), and cognitive agents. RPA is a software automation tool that automates repetitive tasks such as data extraction through existing user interfaces. Smart workflow is a process-management software tool that incorporates tasks performed by groups of humans and machines, allowing users to track the status of an end-to-end process in real time.

Machine learning/advanced analytics are algorithms that identify patterns in structured data through supervised or unsupervised learning. NLG involves a set of software engines that create unified interactions between humans and technology by translating observations from data into prose. Cognitive agents are the technologies combining machine learning and natural language generation (NLG) to build a completely virtual workforce that is capable of executing tasks, communicating, learning from data sets, and even making decisions based on emotion detection.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6065

Major Key Players:

Blue Prism (U.K.)

UiPath (U.S.)

Crowd Computing Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Accelirate, Inc. (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

OpenText Corp. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.)

Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

com, Inc. (U.S.)

Other players in the market include Kofax Inc. (U.S.), Appian (U,S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Happiest Minds (India), Synechron (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Swiss Post Solutions (Germany), and Genpact, Inc.(Bermuda).

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Intelligent Process Automation Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of intelligent process automation market is covered for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Due to technological advancements, North America is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. Additionally, U.S. has abundance of manufacturing industries, which are implementing intelligent process automation in their factories to render the operation process efficient. Additionally, owing to the developed and well-established economies, the companies in North America are majorly investing in research and development activities.

U.S. based company WorkFusion has introduced WorkFusion intelligent automation. This solution provides all automation capabilities that enterprise leaders need to digitize their operations. This solution advances WorkFusion’s smart process automation product and introduces Chatbots and SmartCrowd products as a part of their digital workforce.

Segmentation:

By data type, the market is segmented into structured and unstructured data.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud deployment.

By solution, the market is segmented into enterprise content management, business process management, customer experience management, business intelligence and analytics, enterprise mobility, and others.

By service, the market is segmented into managed services and professional services.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom & IT, public sector, energy, and utilities, media, and entertainment, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-process-automation-market-6065

Intended Audience:

Associations, Organizations, Forums, And Alliances

Cloud Service Providers

Customer Experience Solution Providers

Government Bodies and Departments

Intelligent Process Automation Companies

Intelligent Process Automation Providers

Technical Universities

System Integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional Service Providers

Research and Development Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Solution Providers

Technology Standards Organizations

Technology Investors

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com