Europe Personal Emergency Response Systems Market By Type (Mobile Based, Landline Based, Standalone)

A personal emergency response system is a device that permits individual to choose a secure facilitate to alert the corresponding parties involved whenever there is an emergency. This typically describes a system which is connected to different devices corresponding to cellular phone or alarm and are programmed to signal a response center upon activation of ‘help’ or a ‘push’ button. This facilitate button could be a radio-frequency trigger device that’s largely worn on the wrist joint or neck. The person at the receiving finish of the PERS will even move with the individual so as to make your mind up that action ought to be taken. It’s been ascertained that there is increasing trend towards usage of technologies that permit folks to achieve easy accessibility to health care with none undue effort of staying within the hospital.

Request sample report at: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-personal-emergency-response-systems-market-5767/request-sample

The Europe Personal emergency response systems market was worth USD 1.01 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.54%, to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2023. Aging population, rise variety of health-conscious folks, high adaptation rates of those devices, and new technology innovations are some of the factors driving the market growth.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-personal-emergency-response-systems-market-5767/

Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market is predicted to be driven primarily by rising geriatric population choosing increased medical alert service. Also, convenience of insurance program to low-income people in developed countries is another issue expected to spice up overall growth of the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market within the close to future. The private emergency response systems market is additionally expected to be driven by inflated penetration of smartphone-based mobile applications among senior voters and technological advancements in personal emergency response systems corresponding to two-way spoken language and medicine reminder.

According to associate estimate by the globe Health Organization, 12.5% of individuals aged sixty five years and older and forty fifth of individuals aged eighty five years and older suffer from Alzheimer’s sickness.

Regional Overview

In Europe, Germany country leads the market, followed by France and U.K. The market in this region is projected to grow powerfully throughout the forecast period owing to numerous factors corresponding to growing awareness and favorable compensation policies.

The major market contributors for the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market are ADT Corporation, Life Guardian Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., Bay Alarm Medical Company, Philips Electronics N.V., Alert One Services LLC and Medical Guardian LLC.

About Market Data Forecast

Market Data Forecast is a well versed market research firm catering solutions in the fields of market research, business intelligence and consulting. With a profound knowledge about the global market activities coupled with a customized approach. We render services in the most gripping markets like healthcare, agriculture and food & Beverages

Contact us

Company: Market Data Forecast.

Contact: Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com