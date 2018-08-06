Best Practiced Employment Law Attorney NH

Are you involved in working dispute or you are facing any problems in your workplace? Then you need to choose a best-practiced employment law attorney, whom you can trust.

If you require someone who has extensive experience and successful record in handling employment law cases, Then Hage Hodes is the right choice to hire a qualified employment law attorney in NH for all your legal problems in your working place.

Our’s is a well-known law firm, located at 1855 Elm Street, Manchester, New Hampshire. We represent both the companies and people in compensation issues to avoid further arguments and can help you to minimize your risk chances by taking appropriate decisions.

Employment Law Attorney Working Abilities:

We represent both employers and employees to protect their rights according to employment law, assisting with terminations and avoid employment-related litigation in a wide range in New Hampshire. We are capable to handle the following cases:

• Gender or sexual discrimination

• Sexual harassment

• Marital status discrimination and harassment

• Pregnancy discrimination and harassment

• Race and color discrimination and harassment

• Age discrimination and harassment

• Nationality discrimination and harassment

• Religious discrimination and harassment

• Harassment on physical or mental disability

• Overtime and wage claims

• Family and medical leave

• Unemployment Benefits Appeals

• Hiring and Firing Decisions

• Sales Commission Disputes

• Mediation Services

Our team of employment law attorney in Hage Hodes NH also helps you to pursue a legal claim against the company or individual to collect lost wages. We are specialized to protect employee rights who have disabilities, either mentally or physically.

We also have a team of professional lawyers with detailed profiles and has been serving for the past few years in various areas, which include:

• Personal Injury & Negligence Lawyers

• Civil & Business Litigation Lawyers

• Business and Corporate Lawyers

• Family Law Attorney

• Real Estate Law Attorney

• Intellectual Property Law New Hampshire

• Insurance Law Attorney

• Wills, Trusts & Estate Planning New Hampshire

• Probate Court, Estates & Adult Guardianship

Just make a call to us on 603.668.2222 or drop a mail at

info@hagehodes.com to know more details about our attorney services.

The employment law attorney at Hage Hodes provides the best protection, representation, and required legal solutions in an economical range in NH.

Contact Us :

Hage Hodes, PA – Attorneys at Law

1855 Elm Street, Manchester

NH, 03104

Phone : 603-668-2222

Fax: 603-641-6333

Email : info@hagehodes.com