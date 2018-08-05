XO Balm launches: all-natural care for stressed skin

XO Balm treats dry, rough, sensitive or irritated skin with an efficient mixture of 100% organic components.

The creamy balm texture instantly hydrates and soothes, leaving a lasting protective barrier using a matte finish to nourish, repair and strengthen. XO Balm is fragrance and preservative-free creating it suitable for sensitive skins, with a streamlined composition of basically 4 active components. Get extra information about natural skin balm

Perfect for soothing chapped lips, hydrating feet and elbows, nourishing dry hands and cuticles, as well as moisturising split ends and taming frizz. Beautifully nourishing and hydrating, a bit goes a lengthy way!

XO Balm aims to bring a number of the fashionable design from the beauty category to the skin wellness marketplace. With item dimensions developed to match through a mailbox, and minimal, discreet packaging with a mirror inside the lid for on-the-go.

XO Balm is accessible now at Amazon and www.xobalm.com and priced at £12.50 for 45ml

XO Balm’s five point strategy for protection

• XO Balm is free from preservatives, sulphates and fragrances to prevent triggering any sensitivity. The scent with the product is only from the organic beeswax and coconut oil.

• Each in the 4 ingredients in XO Balm’s formula plays an important function; beeswax aids strengthen the skin’s natural barrier to cut down cracking, coconut oil and olive oil hydrate and nourish the skin, whilst chia seed oil reduces itching, inflammation and discomfort.

• Unlike greasy prescription dry skin goods, XO Balm sits on the skin having a matte finish, creating it a lot more sensible and comfortable. The beeswax also assists the organic oils stick towards the skin, offering longer protection.

• The XO Balm tin is portable and features a mirror and applicator scoop, created for frequent applications to help a proactive not reactive strategy to skin wellness.

• XO Balm does not sacrifice item efficacy for texture, really feel or fragrance. In cold temperatures the balm may be firmer; the scoop is integrated so a compact quantity could be removed in the tin and warmed inside the palm for simpler application.

Inside the UK alone, over 6 million individuals suffer from skin situations causing dryness, irritation and damaged skin. Get in touch with with every day items which include soap, detergent and water can trigger skin sensitivity, which is unavoidable for many. Relieving the symptoms and protecting the skin is therefore of essential importance. The skin would be the largest organ in the physique, guaranteeing its wellness is essential and feeding it properly will be the ideal beginning point.

XO Balm has built sustainability into the business program; safeguarding animals along with the environment, and supporting smaller enterprises in the supply chain. The tin is metal which is additional environmentally friendly than plastic, and made to become reused or recycled following use.

