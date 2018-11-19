Worsted Weight Yarn Market 2025: Consumption, Benefits, Sale Price Analysis and Capacity

19th November, 2018- Worsted Weight Yarn Market is expected to gain a moderate CAGR in the forthcoming period. Worsted is an excellent quality of wool yarn and the fabric made from this yarn comes under yarn weight category. Worsted yarns are much different from woolens with strong characteristics. The wool is much finer and smoother than the rest of its categories. Worsted wool is normally used in production of tailored garments such as suits which is again used for knitted sweaters. Commercially, worsted yarn comprises parallel and straight fibers. The preparation process is much simple since it refers to the way the fiber is prepared prior spinning with the help of ginning machines that force the fiber staples to stand parallel to each other. Overall, the process continues with the segregation of long and short fibers. Driving factors responsible for the growth of worsted weight yarn market includes growing demand for woolen clothes especially during cold seasons. Also, the features of worsted yarn enable high demand which is again proportionate to the growth of the market.

Geographically, worsted weight yarn market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market dominates the global scenario owing to significant rise in cattle-breeding for wool and availability of large consumer base. MEA regions are also expected to gain a positive traction owing to large setup of manufacturing units and cattle-breeding. North America and Europe market is also expected to witness a higher CAGR growth owing to rise in import business and rise in demand for worsted weight yarn market. The key players in the worsted weight yarn market Berroco, Blue Sky Fibers, Cascade Yarns, Classic Elite Yarns, Katia, Filatura Di Crosa, Plymouth Yarn, Rowan, Red Heart, Lion Brand, Yarnspirations, Premier, Darn Good Yarn, Sullivans USA, Lorna’s Laces, Brown Sheep Co, Patons, Cascade, Debbie Bliss, Hengyuanxiang Group, Sanli, Malabrigo, Ravely and Qlfa Merino Woolen Yarn.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Worsted Weight Yarn in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Worsted Weight Yarn market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Yunsa

Tollegno 1900

Suedwolle Group

Novita

Boyner Sanayi

Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia

The Fibre Co

Di.Ve

E.Miroglio

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wool 60-80%

Wool 80-90%

Wool>90%

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Suits

Casual Wear

Others

