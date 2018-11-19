Use Of Robotics To Speed Up Shipment Processing Time

Truck transportation companies are widely using robotics solutions to reduce delivery time and costs. It enables truck transportation companies move boxes and containers in and out of semitrailers and ocean freight containers, irrespective of its shape and size. Robotics mainly helps truck transportation companies reduce labor costs while speeding up shipment processing and delivery times. Therefore, courier delivery, logistics and material handling companies such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx are testing robotic loading and unloading of irregular parcels. For instance, DHL started testing Baxter and Sawyer robots for co-packing and value-added tasks, such as packaging, assembly, kitting, and pre-retail services, in 2016.lxxx Earlier, material handling systems company Wynright Corporation had launched the Robotic Truck Unloader (RTU) in 2013. It is an autonomous robotic machine that can be used to unload floor-loaded products from truck trailers or ocean freight containers.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL TRUCK TRANSPORTATION MARKET TO GROW TO $1.7 TRILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the truck transportation market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, with the continuous evolution of smart cities worldwide, truck transportation industry is witnessing rapid growth in connected trucking technologies. Connected trucking allows truck transportation companies to obtain and process real-time data such as condition of the truck, goods carried, traffic and weather conditions, and parking availability, with the use of internet. This platform provides solutions for companies involved in the truck transportation business, such as drivers, carriers, shippers, fleet operators, dealers, and insurance providers. As of 2016, about 400,000 Daimler trucks worldwide were already connected via the FleetBoard and Detroit Connect systems. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan the number of connected trucks globally is expected to reach 35 million by 2020.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was the largest company in the truck transportation market in 2017, with revenues of $8.7 billion in 2016. The company’s growth strategy aims at building close relationships with customers and contract carriers by using digital technologies in freight transportation. In 2016, it launched Navisphere Carrier mobile app with business analytics capability to collaborate with contract carriers. The company has also planned to invest in machine learning and data science to improve its supply chain processes.

The truck transportation industry is segmented into general freight trucking and specialized freight trucking.

General freight trucking includes establishments handling a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. These establishments also provide network activities such as local pickup, local sorting and terminal operations, line-hauling, destination sorting and terminal operations, and local delivery.

Specialized freight trucking comprises establishments transporting freight (with special size, weight, shape, or other inherent characteristics) that requires specialized equipment, such as flatbeds, tankers, or refrigerated trailers. These establishments also provide the transportation of used household, institutional, and commercial furniture and equipment.

