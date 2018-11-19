Self-Cleaning Window Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2015 to 2021

Self-cleaning glass, also known as low-maintenance glass, leverages an innovative dual-action process that involves decomposition of organic dirt on the windows by sunlight; which is later washed away by the rain.

The recent technological advancements have enabled self-cleaning windows to meet their full market potential.Technological an advancement would not only improve the performance standards of the self-cleaning windows but also make them more affordable. The improvement as such is likely to increase the market for self-cleaning windows as a result company has planned to invest more in order to develop self-cleaning window.

The quality of current self-cleaning window technology is not that impressive .Self-cleaning coating has witnessed considerable growth. Even though, the technology used in the current generation of self-cleaning window is very old, it has not shown a good sign of improvement since then due to its high cost and low performance .However, there is a sign of improvement in the form of technological advancement which is likely to meet the full potential of the self-cleaning market.

Technological advancement is likely to improve the performance standards as well as make them more affordable .Technological advancements are expected to create growth opportunities for the self-cleaning window market .Initiative towards employing self-cleaning technology for solar panels is closely linked to self-cleaning windows. This is likely to develop the integrated products which will offer the window, PV and self-cleaning product in a single package.

Moreover, green building trends are expected to boost growth of the self-cleaning window market. These trends are likely to remain stable or increase in the near future.Factors such as technological improvements and increasing aging population, especially in Japan and Europe,are likely to drive growth of the self-cleaning market. In addition, consumer preference toward BIPV, smart windows, and multifunctional window products are likely to create growth opportunities for this market in the near future.

Now a day research are showing more interest towards the innovation of the product, as a result it is more likely to increase the customer awareness and interest in this concept which will improve the market potential of all kind of self-cleaning surfaces, including to a great extent . As it is easier to set up demand for self-cleaning windows, even smaller firms are also capable of designing their strategies easily for the self-cleaning windows markets.

Some of the major players in the self-cleaning market are Balcony Systems Solutions, Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., CET Glass, Chong Hing Glass Technology Co., Ltd., Clear Glass Solutions, Dongguan City of East Pearl River Glass Co., Ltd., Foshan Qunli Glass Co., Ltd., Gevergel (FoShan) Engineering Glass Co., Ltd., ITC International Trading & Consulting Pty., Ltd., Kneer GmbH, NanoPhos SA, nanoShell Ltd., nGimat Company, Pilkington United Kingdom, Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Rain Racer, RainAway, Reactive SurfacesTM, Reflex Glass, Saint-Gobain, Ltd., Shanghai HuZheng Nanotechnology Co., Ltd., Viridian, Wuxi Yaopi Glass Engineering Co., Ltd. and ZNG Glass Co., Ltd.

