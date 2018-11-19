Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Naphthalene Sulfonate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026,” the global naphthalene sulfonate market was valued around US$ 810 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 4.0% during the forecast period. Expansion in the global naphthalene sulfonate market is driven by factors such as increase in demand from building & construction and agriculture industries. Naphthalene sulfonate is used as an additives in concrete admixtures in the building & construction industry. When mixed with concrete, naphthalene sulfonate provides better flow and faster setting time. It is also used as a surfactant in household cleaners. The naphthalene sulfonate market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant pace due to the increase in demand from the building & construction industry.

Building & Construction Industry to Drive Naphthalene Sulfonate Market

The global construction industry is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. This growth is anticipated to fuel the demand for ready-mix concrete, which is largest end-user of naphthalene sulfonate. Usage of naphthalene sulfonate in concrete enhances the properties of concrete admixtures, which ensures superior flow and helps the concrete to spread across the surface. These properties of naphthalene sulfonate make it a preferred choice of additive in concrete admixtures. This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for naphthalene sulfonate in the next few years.

Increase in Demand for Naphthalene Sulfonate in Agriculture Industry

Naphthalene sulfonate plays a vital role in the agriculture industry, as it is used as a primary dispersing agent. It helps active ingredients dissolve in agricultural chemicals such as disinfectants. This enables chemicals to spread across the field, resulting in better performance. Rise in population is propelling the agriculture industry in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, which is anticipated to boost the naphthalene sulfonate market in the region during the forecast period.

Dispersant & Wetting Agent Application to Dominate Naphthalene Sulfonate Market

In terms of application, the global naphthalene sulfonate market has been divided into dispersant & wetting agent, plasticizer, surfactant, and others. The dispersant & wetting agent segment is expected to dominate the market due to its strong dispersing properties. Naphthalene sulfonate has low surface tension. This helps it separate solid molecules and replace the air in these molecules with liquid. In turn, this results in better flow of the substance. Thus, naphthalene sulfonate is widely used as a dispersant & wetting agent in various applications. The dispersant & wetting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37577

Rise in Use of Naphthalene Sulfonate in Developing Economies to Create Opportunities

The global naphthalene sulfonate market is divided into major five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Rapid urbanization in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico is boosting the demand for new construction in these countries. This is propelling the demand for concrete admixtures in these countries. In turn, this is driving the global naphthalene sulfonate market.

Few Key Players Operate in Semi-consolidated Naphthalene Sulfonate Market

Key players covered in this report include Enaspol a.s., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Kao Corporation, Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Koppers Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nease Co. LLC, MUHU (China) Construction Materials Company Limited, PCC SE, BASF SE, and Acar Kimya VE Tekstil Sanayi Ticaret Ltd Sti. Companies such as MUHU (China) Construction Materials Company Limited, BASF SE, and Akzo Nobel N.V. are the most active players in the naphthalene sulfonate market. These companies have operations across the globe. This helps them establish control over the complete value chain and sustain their leading market position.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com