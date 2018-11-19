Comfit Care Understanding Your Requirements and Comfort

Comfit Care was established by a mother to empowering her daughter and other teenage girls around the world. The company developed a lubricant gel that solely focuses on the comfort of women during menstruation. Not to be associated with sexual innuendos, the Comfit Care lubricant gel is completely medically approved and sees to the hygiene and comfort of women.

Comfit Care realises the dilemma women face as they opt for a career break or sit down quietly during pool parties. Many women even choose to stay indoors as they feel uncomfortable in their leotards and tight jeans. With the lubricant gel produced by Comfit Care, you will no longer have to watch from the sidelines or put a pause on their daily professional life.

Comfit Care manufactures a feminine lubricant gel that has a neutral name and is small and discreet. You can carry it around anywhere in your purse or your pocket. The lubricant gel consists of safe ingredients that will not give any side effects and is suitable for all skin types.

The lubricant gel that is manufactured by Comfit Care is not just about keeping women comfortable during their menstrual cycle but also on any other given day. Women of all age can use this gel for its medical properties. Many medications can cause dryness in women that may result in irritation and pain. For instance, flu meds like Orotane and chemotherapy are known to cause dryness. The Comfit Care lubricant gel will help in restoring your health, so you can say goodbye to being uncomfortable.

The lubricant gel produced by Comfit Care is:

Discreet, easy to carry

Easy to use

Non-greasy

No colouring agents added

No added perfume

Not messy

You will find it easy to insert tampons or menstrual cups with the Comfit Care lubricant gel. The lubricant gel also assists you during those dry menopausal days. You can purchase the Comfit Care lubricant gel from selected retail outlets and pharmacies in South Africa. The objective of Comfit Care is to make women aware of the lubricant gel and its advantages. The company advises women of all ages and professions to use this gel for hygiene, health and comfort.

For more information about the lubricants offered by Comfit Care, please visit the website; https://comfitcare.co.za/.

About the Company:

Comfit Care started with the concern of a mother for her daughter about comfort during menstruation. The company manufactures a medically approved lubricant gel that is friendly to all woman no matter your age.

