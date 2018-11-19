Barista Coffee partners with Saints Art for Strategic PR

Barista Coffee Company Limited, one of the largest Indian Coffee chains, has collaborated with Saints Art, a leading PR Firm to further support its strong market objectives. As part of the module, Saints Art will be supporting Barista with decisive and strategic services for various market penetration initiatives of the brand so as to uphold the leading position in the sector.

The Barista Coffee Company Limited has over 200 Barista Cafe and Barista Express Kiosks across India including its Franchise partners. Besides India, Barista Coffee also has cafés in locations across Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Maldives. The Café chain of espresso bars are known for the exquisite and innovative coffee experience in their comfortable environments.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Puneet Gulati, CEO of Barista said “We are growing at a fast pace and further plan to add more loyalty to our coffee, making sure our consumers are satisfied and increasing every day”. “Our partnership with Saints Art will help us communicate our vision and mission as per the directives as set for the Indian Market,” he added.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Sharma, Vice President, Saints Art said, “Barista as a coffee brand has

been transforming through all these years and consistently retained its position as a preferred brand among consumers”. “We believe our strong experience and well thought PR strategy will bring in desired results for the Brand and will further help them achieve market objectives”, he added.