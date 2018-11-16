Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industry To Implement Predictive Maintenance Techniques

All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing Global Market Size:

The global all other miscellaneous manufacturing market was valued at $15.1 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $7.3 billion or 48.3% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $3.7 billion or 24.7% of the global all other miscellaneous manufacturing market.

All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing Global Market Overview:

All other miscellaneous manufacturing companies are collecting, processing and measuring data to improve process efficiency and productivity. Technologies include electronic devices that connect through internet and display process information on dashboards. Predictive maintenance technology predicts snags and defects and thus significantly reduces downtime and costs. Companies in this market are integrating big data and, IoT technologies to implement preventive maintenance techniques.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Industry 4.0 is rapidly being adopted by the companies in this market. Industry 4.0 is a mechanism where cloud computing and internet of things (IoT) are used to provide an automated system within a factory. This enables to reduce time and human error by increasing precision of manufactured tools.

3M Company was the largest company in the global all other miscellaneous manufacturing market. As a part of its growth strategy since 2012 to early 2016, 3M pruned its businesses from 40 to 26, thereby improving customer relevance, productivity, and speed, through a leaner operating structure. At the same time, 3M has steadily invested into R&D to develop innovative products. The company has stated its intentions to invest $1.8 billion in R&D during financial year 2016, to drive organic growth, and complement it through strategic acquisitions.

The all other miscellaneous manufacturing industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in miscellaneous manufacturing (except medical equipment and supplies, jewelry and flatware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys, games, office supplies (except paper), musical instruments, fasteners, buttons, needles, pins, brooms, brushes, mops, and burial caskets).

