Glycol Ethers Market 2018 – Exclusive Research Report Outlook Till 2025

Glycol ethers are a group of solvents based on alkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol commonly used in paints and cleaners.

This report focuses on the Glycol Ethers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global glycol ethers market demand is expected to augment on account of increasing construction, automotive and paint & coatings industries in the emerging economies including China, India and Brazil. In addition, market growth is driven by its increasing applications in cosmetic and personal care products.

The worldwide market for Glycol Ethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DowDuPont

BASF

Ineos

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Formosa Plastics

Reliance

Shell

Sinopec

Huntsman

Eastman Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Propylene oxide-based (P-series)

Ethylene oxide-based (E-series)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction

Automotive

Paint & coatings

Cosmetic and personal care

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Glycol Ethers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Glycol Ethers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Glycol Ethers, with sales, revenue, and price of Glycol Ethers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Glycol Ethers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Glycol Ethers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glycol Ethers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

