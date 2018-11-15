Unified Communications Market Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2023

Market Highlights:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study, the global unified communications market is poised to exhibit robust growth in the foreseeable future. The advent of globalization has intensified the need for efficient real-time communication systems. It is likely to open new avenues of growth opportunities for the participants of the unified communications market.

The communication system has developed applications across various industry verticals such as education, healthcare, BFSI, etc. The growth of the end-user industries is projected to have a favorable impact on the proliferation of the global unified communications market. Unified communications system is extensively used for seamless working and making informed decisions. The technology facilitates interoperability, reduction of administrative costs, flexibility, easier access to information, etc. which has paved the way for rapid adoption in the upcoming years.

The technological advancements and innovations in the market are expected to fuel demand for unified communications over the next couple of years. Furthermore, the governments are endeavoring to promote the adoption of the communication system. This, in turn, is poised to augment the global market in the forthcoming years.

Major Key Players

Google LLC,

NEC,

Aastra,

IBM Corporation,

Siemens Enterprise Communications,

Avaya Inc.,

Verizon,

Star2Star,

Asnet, Orange,

Mitel,

Microsoft Corporation,

Hewlett-Packard,

RingCentral,

NTT,

Cisco Systems,

Connect Solutions, Unify, Huawei, At&T, Alcatel-Lucent S.A. and others. These players use several growth strategies including product innovation and development toward furthering technological growth.

Market snapshot:

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s assessment of the unified communications market divides it into various segments on the basis of product type, application, end users and region. Unified communications are offered in two broad product types which include on-premise and cloud-based. Applications for unified communications include telephony, contact center, unified messaging, conferencing, video, and others. End-users of unified communications are spread across a number of industry verticals. the report covers key end-users such as healthcare, education, BFSI, government, retail, enterprises, IT & telecom, and others.

The global market is also analyzed region-wise which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to hold leadership positions in the market due to the high concentration of market players in these regions. Significantly, North America, due to its inclusion of the U.S has many important market players who are actively influencing growth. The presence of advanced infrastructure, as well as a high affinity toward the adoption of advanced communication technology, is expected to contribute to the growth in these regional markets. Moreover, governments in North America and Europe are increasingly adopting unified communications which is expected to be a promising growth factor over the assessment period.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific displays high promise due to the rapid growth of the general economy in the region. Several rapidly emerging markets in the region such as India and China are increasingly demanding advanced communications solutions which has influenced market players to establish a presence in the APAC region. Urbanization and the growing advancement in industry verticals are expected to propel the APAC market significantly over the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

MRFR strives to offer statistically sound insights into the market backed by graphical and tabular representations for enhanced lucidity. The market intelligence presented is supported by data sourced through extensive primary and secondary research which include interviews with stakeholders, questionnaires, SEC filings, whitepaper references, paid database services, financial reports published by companies, etc. Top-down and bottom-up approaches employed validates the authenticity of the market size and revenue estimation. Furthermore, a multi-layer verification process reaffirms the premium standard of the information available in our reports.