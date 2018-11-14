Serverless Architecture Market to reach a market size of $14 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Serverless Architecture Market size is expected to reach $14 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Automation & Integration Services market dominated the Global Serverless Architecture Market by Service Type 2017. The API Management Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Training & Consulting market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23.8% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market would dominate the Global Large Enterprises Serverless Architecture Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/serverless-architecture-market/

The BFSI market dominated the Global Serverless Architecture Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 21.9 % during the forecast period. The Manufacturing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2018 – 2024). The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Telecom & IT market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), TIBCO Software Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, ALIBABA Group.

Global Serverless Architecture Market Size Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Service Type

Automation & Integration Services

Monitoring Services

Security

API Management Services

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Other End User

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

TIBCO Software Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

Alibaba group

