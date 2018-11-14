Northern Virginia Pet Sitting Company Provides Tips For Pet Owners

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) November 14, 2018 – Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting company, recently published a blog post full of Thanksgiving tips for pet owners. People with pets should consider a few extra factors in order to have a restful, fun, and safe holiday with their pets.

The holidays can be a stressful time for people and pets alike. There are so many schedules to coordinate, extra hazards to consider, and new ways for your pet to be injured or escape. When making plans for the holidays, it’s important to consider these dangers. Have a plan in place to help you avoid potentially hazardous situations, with a second plan to help you quickly handle any emergencies that may occur despite your best efforts.

When prepping for Thanksgiving, be aware of any decorations that might present a choking hazard. Many pets have a tendency to scoop up anything that might look appetizing, so be sure to place small decorations out of reach. If your pet tends to get anxious around large groups of people, it may be best to secure them in a separate area of the house or book overnight accomodations on Thanksgiving to ensure that they’re happy and safe. An overnight stay may also be helpful if you plan to have people frequently moving in and out of the house, as this increases the likelihood that your pet may accidentally escape. Pay attention to the foods your pet eats, too. While well-meaning guests may decide to give your dog a treat, it’s best to avoid giving your cats and dogs certain Thanksgiving foods. These include anything cooked with garlic or onions, ham, dairy products, turkey bones, grapes and raisins, and of course, chocolate. Instead, select some pet-friendly treats in advance, and ask your guests to keep the people food away.

