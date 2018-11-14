Edenlite Enhances Water-Efficiency of Farms and Gardens with AutoPot™ Systems

Edenlite offers the technology of AutoPot™ systems as a sustainable approach to crop irrigation. The AutoPot™ allows efficient use of water according to the water absorption of the individual plants.

[DUNEDIN, 14/11/2018] – Edenlite, a New Zealand and Australia-based company specialising in glasshouses and greenhouses, offers the AutoPot™, a sustainable gardening technology that originated in Malaysia. The AutoPot™ system allows optimal use of water to deliver strong crop yields without the need for electricity.

Maximum Crop Yields Through Hydroponics

The AutoPot™ system is a Malaysian invention that uses hydroponic technology to grow crops, ornamental plants and other types of flora. The system’s applications span from recreational gardening to multi-hectare farming. According to the AutoPot™ website, they have yet to find a plant that would not thrive in the AutoPot™ system.

Offering a sustainable gardening technology, the AutoPot™ maximises water and fertiliser as opposed to the 30 to 40 per cent water wastage in conventional crop irrigation. With the AutoPot™ system, farms can increase their water efficiency and save up to 50 per cent in irrigation.

The AutoPot™ Systems’ Smart-Valve Technology

The AutoPot™ is designed to enable individual plans to utilise water according to their needs, meaning a wide range of different plants in one AutoPot™ system can take water at different times and cycles, as opposed to an automated cycle where all the plants absorb water at the same time.

The AutoPot™ system prevents overflows and water wastage by using a Smart-valve technology. The Smart-valve found in each AutoPot™ automatically closes to prevent water from entering the container until all the original supply has been absorbed by the plant. Crops planted in the AutoPot™ system absorb water through a capillary action that is stimulated by the growing medium. With the Smart-valve, farms and gardens create a wet-dry cycle that is dictated by the individual plant’s rate of water consumption.

About Edenlite

Edenlite is a family-owned business that manufactures its own range of aluminium-frame glasshouses. The company also offers other gardening technology, such as greenhouses and AutoPot™ systems, ideal for growing plants in the climatic and edaphic conditions of Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit https://edenlite.co.nz.