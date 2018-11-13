Beginner to Advanced Martial Arts at Gracie Jiu Jitsu Academy

Make yourself strong and agile by learning Martial Arts at Gracie Jiu Jitsu Carlsbad. A variety of training modules have been designed that includes special women-only training, kids training, Mixed Martial Arts training, advance black belt training, Muay Thai kickboxing, and charter home martial arts program. We have been training since ages and we are well-known as the number one martial arts academy in Carlsbad. Our team consists of many highly professional black belt trainers who travel to distant places and give training in schools, colleges, police forces and military.

We train kids, beginner, intermediate students and professionals and make them learn how to handle the tough situations like self-defence, attack and any other circumstances like bullying in schools or the assaults of the women. Jiu Jitsu training will make you feel fit, more strengthen, endure, focused and self-disciplined. Every trainee wants their muscles to work flawlessly and we understand how much stress we must put on the trainee so that he/she can learn the art in a healthy and calm environment.

We recommend everyone to start with the fundamental/beginner level and with time and performances we make them move to the advanced level. Be the masters in your moves and positions and try to reach the higher level like a black belt, as we are capable to train you to that level. Our classes are taken by the trained and certified professionals who have given their years in practicing Martial Arts. At our academy, we train and let our students achieve black belt and the count reaches more than 300 every year. Our academy is offering an extra benefit to the students like a free 30-day trial offer and free fitness evaluation along with one-to-one intro.

