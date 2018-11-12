iNextrix Announced to offer Live Call Monitoring Solution

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT company which offers innovative products and services to its customers. The spokesperson of the company has announced to offer the best live call monitoring solution to its customers. The stated solution is available as off the shelf product which can be bought with the white label system. Alternatively, the companies can take benefit of the managed services offered by iNextrix to build this ongoing call monitoring system.

This system allows its users to monitor calls as well as it has many other features as listed below:

• Live status of ringing calls

• Live status of answered calls

• Live status of conference calls

• Live status of registered SIP devices

• Live status of system information

o System uptime

o RAM usage

o Hard disk usage

• Command line interface with GUI features

• And more

As per the shared details, this system not only allows monitoring ongoing calls and conferences, but it also provides some additional functional capabilities to the admin. For example, an admin can take control of the call as well as he can hang up the call. This helps in monitoring the team performance in real time and providing the best experience to the callers who can be customers, prospects, vendors, etc.

“The live call monitoring system is one of the must have tools for any organization. As an owner or manager, we don’t know how our team deals with people in the day to day operations. We don’t know how they respond to customers and prospects. Their way of handling calls and communication skills actually shares our brand image to the outer world. We need to make sure our team members are projecting a positive brand image because we work hard and often spend a lot on digital marketing to build a positive brand image. The live call monitoring helps here. The managers can monitor the calls in real time to see what’s right or wrong and then can take necessary actions such as taking over the control of the ongoing call or conducting a training session to improve common weak points. This helps in omni-direction to the business”, shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the live call monitoring system is built on Asterisk. However, the company also offers FreeSWITCH based call monitoring solution. It can be used as an independent solution or one can integrate it with any communication system such as, IP PBX, Call center, call accounting system, voice logger solution, etc.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company caters custom development needs in VoIP, web and mobile app industry. The company has some amazing ready to use solutions that are available as ready to use solution and also as managed services. The live call monitoring system is one of as such systems offered by the company. To know more about this solution, please visit https://inextrix.com/products/asterisk-live-call-monitor